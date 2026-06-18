UAE-based Azizi Developments said it continues to strengthen its project delivery capabilities through a vertically integrated industrial model designed to enhance quality control, construction efficiency, and execution timelines across its growing portfolio - by managing critical manufacturing processes in-house, including aluminium and façade systems, structural steel, HVAC ducting, marble works, GRC facades, and modular PODs.

The Emirati developer maintains end-to-end operational oversight from production to on-site installation. This approach reduces reliance on third-party suppliers, minimizes supply chain disruptions, and ensures greater consistency in quality and delivery standards.

The strategy supports several of the developer’s flagship projects, including Azizi Venice and Burj Azizi, it stated.

Azizi Industrial operates through a highly specialised workforce and advanced manufacturing facilities focused on supporting large-scale construction requirements across the UAE.

Advanced Façade Engineering: The façade and aluminium division currently produces approximately 10,000 sqm of finished products monthly through a workforce of 858 specialists, including technical, fabrication, and installation professionals dedicated to delivering climate-resilient architectural systems.

Precision HVAC & Modular Manufacturing (Freesia Factory): The ISO-certified facility manufactures approximately 45,000 sqm of HVAC ducting and 650 modular units every month to support efficient mechanical and air distribution systems across multiple developments.

Structural Steel Operations: Managed by more than 400 specialized professionals, the division supports high-capacity steel fabrication requirements for Azizi’s expanding high-rise development portfolio.

Further strengthening its industrial ecosystem, Azizi Developments is expanding its manufacturing operations into Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), following the signing of a long-term land lease agreement to establish advanced production facilities that will support its growing development pipeline.

The facilities are expected to enhance production capacity, strengthen supply chain resilience, and support the delivery of Azizi's flagship developments across the UAE.

"Vertical integration continues to play a critical role in strengthening our operational efficiency and quality standards," explained Mohamed Ragheb Hussein, the CEO of Azizi Industrial.

"Our expansion into KEZAD marks an important milestone in scaling our industrial capabilities through automation, operational efficiency, and advanced manufacturing infrastructure that supports faster, high-quality project delivery," he stated.

By operating within KEZAD's integrated industrial ecosystem and logistics network, Azizi Industrial will benefit from advanced infrastructure and enhanced connectivity that support scalable and efficient manufacturing operations.

"As part of this transition, the façade division is projected to increase its production capacity from 10,000 sqm to approximately 45,000 sqm of finished goods per month," he stated.

The increase in output is expected to improve material availability and align manufacturing operations more efficiently with ongoing construction schedules across Azizi’s master-planned communities, he added.

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