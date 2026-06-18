New real estate projects worth AED1 trillion ($272.29 billion) will be launched or developed in Dubai within the next five years, says W Capital, a real estate brokerage firm.

The investments will be driven by continued population growth, the influx of foreign investment, and the ongoing announcement of mega-projects by leading real estate developers, it said.

Walid Al Zarooni, W Capital Real Estate CEO, said Emaar Properties' announcement of its new AED 200 billion development project in the heart of Dubai clearly indicates that the market is moving towards a new phase of urban and investment expansion, reinforcing expectations of continued mega-project launches in the future.

Al Zarooni said the company's estimates are based on projects announced by major real estate developers, project launch rates over the past years, and development plans linked to Dubai's economic agenda and the emirate's "D33" population and urban growth targets, which support continued demand for various types of real estate assets.

He pointed out that Dubai's real estate market is witnessing a qualitative shift in the nature of projects offered. It is no longer limited to traditional residential complexes but now includes integrated cities, mixed-use projects, business centers, and community projects that rely on the latest sustainability concepts and smart infrastructure, reflecting the evolving needs of both investors and residents.

The CEO added that rapid population growth and the attraction of talent, entrepreneurs, and investors from around the world constitute one of the most prominent drivers of real estate demand, whether for residential units, office spaces, or hotels.This provides developers with a clearer vision for expansion and launching new long-term projects.

Al Zarooni emphasised that Dubai's sophisticated legislative environment, advanced infrastructure, economic stability, and the resilience of its economy have solidified the emirate's position as one of the world's most attractive real estate markets, enabling it to attract capital and long-term investments even amidst the economic and geopolitical challenges facing some parts of the world.

He noted that major infrastructure projects and plans to develop transportation and service networks will create additional momentum for the real estate sector in the coming years, opening the door to the development of new urban areas and diverse investment opportunities.

Al Zarooni concluded that Dubai possesses the necessary elements to continue leading real estate growth in the region, pointing out that the mega-projects currently being announced reflect the confidence of developers and investors in the emirate's future and represent the beginning of a new phase of urban expansion expected to add projects with a total value exceeding one trillion dirhams over the next five years.

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