Modon Holding, an Abu Dhabi-based company with key interests in real estate, hospitality and tourism sectors, aims to develop premium infrastructure projects in Al Dhafra Region of the emirate and create integrated urban environments that support economic and social growth in the region, said its senior officials at a key meeting held in the UAE capital.

The Modon delegation, led by Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance and Modon Holding, was received at Al Nakheel Palace in Abu Dhabi by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region.

The meeting, which was also attended by Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reviewed Modon’s future development and investment projects planned for Al Dhafra Region, reported Wam.

"The landmark development projects being implemented in Al Dhafra Region reflect the significant support and attention of President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his commitment to providing the foundations for sustainable development and enhancing the quality of life across all regions of the UAE, in line with citizens’ aspirations and the nation’s continued progress and prosperity," stated Sheikh Hamdan.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan also reviewed key future initiatives and projects that Modon Holding intends to implement, as well as plans aimed at strengthening infrastructure, attracting high-quality investments, and creating integrated urban environments that support economic and social growth in the region, said the Wam report.

The discussions also covered a number of proposed future projects in Al Dhafra Region that are expected to contribute to economic and social development, attract further strategic investments, create new employment opportunities, support sustainable urban growth, and enhance residents’ quality of life, in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision for comprehensive and sustainable development, it added.

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