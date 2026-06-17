Investcorp, the Bahrain-based alternative investment manager, has acquired a stake in the UAE-headquartered IT distributor firm Metra for an undisclosed amount as part of its investments in the digital and artificial intelligence space.

Percentage details of the stake have also not been disclosed.

Metra maintains a presence in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, along with operations across the wider MENA region including Egypt. In 2025, the company crossed $1 billion in sales, with a portfolio spanning AI solutions, cybersecurity, and data centres.

With $62 billion in AUM, Investcorp said the latest transaction represents the fourth investment made by its Investcorp Saudi Pre-IPO Growth Fund LP. The fund has also invested in Saudi cloud services firm NourNet, the Abu Dhabi-based tech-enabled logistics and transportation firm TruKKer, and the kingdom’s ecommerce platform Salla.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com