MUSCAT - Mamun, the Oman-based fintech and alternative finance platform, is strengthening its presence in Hong Kong as part of its strategy to expand two-way trade finance flows between Oman, the GCC, Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.

The company’s growing Hong Kong engagement reflects a broader opportunity to connect GCC buyers, Asian suppliers, financial institutions, technology partners and trade origination channels through regulated, Sharia-compliant trade finance infrastructure.

As part of this engagement, Mamun held a productive meeting with King Leung, Global Head of Financial Services, Fintech & Sustainability at InvestHK and Peggy Kwok, Senior Vice President of Fintech at InvestHK, focused on Mamun’s expanding Hong Kong presence and the development of trade finance partnerships across Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.

The meeting was attended by Saleh al Tamami, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mamun; Mohammed al Tamami, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Mamun; and Nareen al Maamary, Head of Compliance at Mamun, alongside King Leung and Peggy Kwok.

Earlier this year, with the support of InvestHK, Mamun established its Hong Kong presence. That presence is now growing through strategic partnerships, deeper market engagement and increasing settlement flows.

Today, approximately 40 per cent of Mamun’s trade finance settlements, executed on behalf of Murabaha contracts for GCC customers, are settled to Hong Kong-based financial institutions and businesses.

For Mamun, this is not a one-directional corridor. The opportunity is two-way: supporting GCC buyers sourcing from Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area, while also creating a pathway for Hong Kong-based businesses, financial institutions and partners to participate in trade flows linked to Oman and the wider GCC.

Oman and Hong Kong both carry deep trade and maritime heritage. For centuries, both markets have been shaped by ports, merchant networks, re-export activity, commercial trust and the movement of goods, capital and people across wider regions.

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