Dubai Islamic Bank is raising $750 million via a three-year senior unsecured Islamic financing.

HSBC, Mizuho Bank and Standard Chartered are the mandated lead arrangers (MLAs) and bookrunners of the bullet term loan, LSEG’s LPC reported.

MLAs committing $125 million or more will earn an upfront fee of 55bp, while lead arrangers with $75 million—$124 million will receive a 50bp fee. Arrangers committing $50 million—$74 million will obtain a 45bp fee.

Commitments are due by July 17.

Rated A3/A (Moody’s/Fitch), Dubai Islamic Bank is the largest Islamic bank in the UAE by assets and a public joint stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com