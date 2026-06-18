NMDC Group said NMDC Infra, a wholly owned subsidiary, has signed a contract with TAQA Water Solutions Company, a unit of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), for the construction of an emergency Lagoon for the Abu Dhabi region.



The work scope includes construction of a 1-million-cubic-metre emergency lagoon, including inlet and outlet structures, installation of HDPE pipelines, and installation of pumps, valves, and associated mechanical systems, NMDC Group said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).



The project is valued at 288 million UAE dirhams ($78.42 million) and is expected to be delivered over 24 months, the statement added.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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