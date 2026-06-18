The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has announced that it has given approval for the design of AlUla Manara, a leading destination for astronomical discovery and astro-tourism coming up in the ancient Saudi city.

The facility will feature a state-of-the-art astronomical observatory, a world-class research centre, advanced telescopes and observation platforms for stargazing, as well as exhibitions and interactive experiences that enable visitors to explore scientific discoveries, said RCU in its LinkedIn post.

AlUla Manara will contribute to strengthening the kingdom’s position within the global scientific and knowledge community, supporting its ambition to become a leader in astronomy and space sciences in line with the objectives of AlUla Vision and Saudi Vision 2030, it stated.

The facility will feature a state-of-the-art astronomical observatory, a world-class research centre, advanced telescopes and observation platforms for stargazing, as well as exhibitions and interactive experiences that enable visitors to explore scientific discoveries.

According to RCU, these advanced facilities will be housed within an innovative architectural design that blends seamlessly with AlUla’s natural landscape, situated between the Gharameel Nature Reserve and Harrat Uwayrid Reserve.

The design reflects AlUla’s rich astronomical heritage and its historic role in celestial navigation and the observation of the night sky, it added.

On the key project, CEO Abeer M. AlAkel said the role of cultural destinations is not only to preserve history, but to inspire new discovery.

"Today’s unveiling of the design for AlUla Manara reflects this belief and demonstrates how architecture can do more than define a skyline — it can shape how people experience a place and connect with its story," stated the RCU chief.

"For centuries, AlUla has been a place of exploration. A crossroads where people, ideas and knowledge came together, leaving behind a rich legacy of knowledge and exchange that continues to shape the region today. Under the leadership of our Governor, HH Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, AlUla’s transformation continues to be guided by a vision that places culture, knowledge and exploration at the heart of long-term development," noted AlAkel.

"That is why projects such as AlUla Manara matter. Beyond its striking design, it reflects a broader ambition: to create spaces that inspire curiosity, deepen understanding, and encourage people to engage with science, culture and the natural world," she added.

The top RCU official said that by bringing together research, learning, astronomical exploration and immersive experiences, the Manara facility builds on AlUla’s unique natural and cultural assets while contributing to the growth of a knowledge-based economy.

"As we continue AlUla’s transformation, our focus is not only on preserving the past, but on ensuring that culture, science and exploration continue to inspire future generations of thinkers, creators and explorers," she added.

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