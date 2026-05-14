Dream of the Desert, Saudi Arabia’s first ultra-luxury train by Arsenale Group, marked a major development milestone with the opening of its headquarters in Riyadh and the appointment of Raffaele Breschi as General Manager of Dream of the Desert and CEO of Arsenale International.

This marks the next phase of the project’s delivery in the country, reinforcing its central role in Saudi Arabia’s tourism transformation as it advances toward its 2026 debut.

The establishment of a permanent base in Riyadh anchors the project firmly within Saudi Arabia’s tourism and transport ecosystem and marks Arsenale’s first international headquarters, underscoring a long-term, on-the-ground commitment beyond project development.

Operating from Saudi Arabia’s capital, the project team will work closely with national stakeholders – including the Ministry of Culture (MOC); the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services, with Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR), and the Transport General Authority (TGA); and the Ministry of Tourism, with Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), and the Tourism Development Fund (TDF), the national enabler of Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector, to ensure operational readiness and activate cultural and touristic destinations along the route ahead of the inaugural journeys scheduled for the end of 2026.

As the project advances toward launch, Breschi will oversee the end-to-end setup of Dream of the Desert in Saudi Arabia, including organisational build-out, regulatory coordination, product development, distribution, talent development, and operational performance.

Breschi brings a strong track record in international expansion and luxury hospitality development.

He joined Arsenale Group in 2023 as part of its global leadership team, following senior roles focused on growth across the Middle East, and previously served as a Partner at McKinsey & Company, advising global developers and sovereign entities on large-scale tourism and hospitality strategies.

In parallel to his role as General Manager of Dream of the Desert, Breschi has been appointed CEO of Arsenale International, where he spearheads all Arsenale projects outside Italy.

In this capacity, Dream of the Desert remains a flagship project within the international portfolio, with his primary focus centered on its successful delivery and launch in Saudi Arabia.

“Establishing our headquarters in Riyadh reflects our commitment to building Dream of the Desert from within the Kingdom,’’ said Breschi. “Working alongside our national partners enables us to shape a rail experience that is globally distinctive yet deeply rooted in Saudi culture – one that celebrates the Kingdom’s landscapes, heritage, and hospitality while setting a new benchmark for experiential travel in the region.’’

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