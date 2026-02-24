Saipem, a global leader in the engineering and construction of major projects for the energy and infrastructure sectors, has announced that it has been awarded an additional offshore contract (Contract Release Purchase Order or CRPO) in Saudi Arabia under its existing Long-Term Agreement with Aramco.

Saipem’s scope of work includes the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) of a 48-inch trunkline, comprising approximately 65 km offshore and 12 km onshore, as well as associated subsea facilities in the Safaniya oil field, one of the world’s largest offshore oil fields.

Offshore operations will be carried out by Saipem’s construction vessels currently deployed in the region, while fabrication activities will be executed at Saipem’s Saudi fabrication yard, Saipem Taqa Al-Rushaid Fabricators Company, in Dammam, further helping to strengthen the company’s industrial footprint in the Kingdom, said the Italian group in a statement.

Project execution is expected to leverage Saipem’s proven experience in delivering strategic pipelines and offshore infrastructure in the region, combined with its advanced engineering capabilities.

Activities will be executed in compliance with the highest standards of safety, quality, and environmental protection that characterize all Saipem’s operations, aimed at ensuring efficiency and reliability at every stage.

The combination of enhanced local capabilities and cutting‑edge technical expertise is expected to support the efficient development of strategic energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

This new award reinforces Saipem’s long-standing presence in Saudi Arabia. It additionally further consolidates its long-standing relationship with Aramco, confirming Saipem’s capability to deliver integrated, high‑quality solutions for complex offshore developments, it added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

