New Murabba, a Public Investment Fund company, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources to explore the strengthening of local content, expand national supply chains, and enhance industrial collaboration across one of the Kingdom’s most ambitious urban developments.

The signing was attended by Eng Khalil bin Ibrahim bin Salamah, the Vice Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Industrial Affairs, and Michael Dyke, Chief Executive Officer of New Murabba.

Under the agreement, both parties will explore joint initiatives to enhance local content across development projects. This includes sharing industrial knowledge and expertise, providing data on local manufacturing capabilities aligned with project requirements, and ensuring compliance with applicable regulations and standards.

The MoU also establishes a process for assessing the readiness of local manufacturers through a detailed list of qualified factories, alongside recommendations to improve the competitiveness of local products. A separate data-sharing agreement will further support alignment between national manufacturing capabilities and New Murabba’s technical delivery needs.

The MoU was signed by Mamdouh Al-Quraishi, Chief Corporate Services Officer (CCSO) of New Murabba, and Albadr Adel Fouda, Deputy Minister for Industrial Enablement from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

“Strengthening local industry is central to New Murabba’s mission as we move from planning into delivery,” said Al-Quraishi.

“This partnership enables deeper engagement with Saudi manufacturers, improves supply-chain transparency, and ensures our development directly supports the Kingdom’s broader economic ambitions.”

The MoU reflects New Murabba’s commitment to supporting the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources by exploring how the development can embed local content across its delivery pipeline and strengthening integration with the national industrial ecosystem. It also opens new opportunities for Saudi manufacturers to participate in shaping a globally competitive urban destination grounded in innovation and sustainability, said a statement.

