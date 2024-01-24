The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT), has jumped 25 places in the Statistical Performance Index (SPI) issued by the World Bank, ranking first in the Gulf region.

It advanced four places in the same index among the G20 countries, to land at the 15th spot after being placed 19th in the 2019 assessment.

The World Bank recently announced the results of the assessment of the maturity and performance of statistical systems, which included 186 countries.

The assessment focuses on five main dimensions distributed over more than 52 indices, covering data sources, statistical products and services, and infrastructure.

The kingdom achieved 100% in the data use dimension and scored 80.8% in the assessment, a significant increase from the previous score of 63.4% in 2019. It was the highest progress among the G20 countries, with a progress rate of 17.4%.

On the key achievement, GASTAT President Dr Fahad Aldossari said the support from the wise leadership had contributed immensely in achieving strategic transformations in the statistical production and technical infrastructure fields.

"This had a great impact on enhancing the statistical role played by GASTAT and achieving progress in comparison to many official statistical agencies around the world," he stated.

It also contributed to building and calculating high-quality indices and statistical data that are lauded by international organizations specialized in the statistical field.

This achievement also reflects the confidence of the leadership in GASTAT's national role in providing statistical data, building and measuring national statistical indices that support sustainable development plans, developing the Saudi economy, and improving the quality of life in the Kingdom, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

