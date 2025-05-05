MADINAH — Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif inaugurated the new Unified Security Operations Center (911) in Madinah, the fourth of its kind in the Kingdom under the National Security Operations Center.



During his visit, the minister toured the facility’s operational areas, including the call reception hall, dispatch room, and video surveillance center.



He also launched the new “incident documentation” service, which allows callers to upload geolocated images and videos when reporting incidents — a feature designed to enhance response speed and service quality.



The 911 center in Madinah integrates the operations of 28 emergency and service entities in the region, streamlining coordination among security agencies and improving emergency response rates. It includes participation from various government bodies, including the Ministries of Health, Transport, Human Resources and Social Development, Environment, and Agriculture, as well as the Red Crescent Authority, Madinah Municipality, and the Saudi Electricity Company.



The center follows similar models already implemented in Riyadh, Makkah, and the Eastern Province.

