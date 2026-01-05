Saudi Arabia’s service exports totaled SAR58.2 billion ($15.5 billion) during the third quarter of 2025, while service imports amounted to SAR120.8 billion ($32 billion)., according to the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

The travel sector spearheaded the kingdom’s service exports with the lion’s share of SAR33.8 billion, followed by transport services with SAR9.7 billion.

Conversely, transport services were the largest service imports at SAR32.3 billion, followed by travel services at SAR30.8 billion, said the GASTAT data.

GASTAT employs a statistical methodology aligned with international best practices, adhering to the Balance of Payments Manual (BPM6) and the EBOPS 2010 classification.

The quality of its data is ensured by resolving missing values and by reviewing internal and temporal consistency, thereby meeting the highest international standards.

