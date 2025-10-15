RIYADH — The total number of commercial registrations issued by the Ministry of Commerce during the third quarter of 2025 has exceeded 128,000, of which women-owned businesses account for 49 percent.

This brings the total number of commercial registrations across the Kingdom to more than 1.7 million.

Among these commercial registrations, 48 percent belonged to women-owned businesses while 51 percent owned by young people, according to the Business Sector Bulletin for the third quarter of 2025 issued by the ministry.

The Riyadh region topped the list of commercial registrations during the third quarter of the year with approximately 50,000 registrations.

It was followed by the Eastern Province with more than 21,500 commercial registrations, Makkah with 19,400, Qassim with 8,300, and Asir with more than 5,000.

The construction sector topped the list with more than 67,000 commercial registrations, representing 39 percent of the total.

This was followed by the wholesale and retail trade sector with more than 25,000 commercial registrations, followed by manufacturing industries with 22,000, accommodation and restaurant services with 12,700, and transportation and storage with 12,250 registrations.

The bulletin revealed a 21 percent growth in the number of establishments over the past five years, reaching more than 1.2 million.

The number of commercial registrations for limited liability companies reached more than 500,000, a 158 percent growth. Joint-stock companies also saw a 49 percent growth in their registrations, reaching 4,488 commercial registrations by the end of the third quarter compared to the same period in 2020.

The bulletin highlighted the development of promising sectors, highlighting the growth of commercial registrations in the following activities: electronic game development and manufacturing, augmented reality technologies, logistics services, e-commerce, and other promising activities in the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

