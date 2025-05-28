RIYADH — About 71 percent of the Saudi population is under the age of 35, according to the Saudi Family Statistics Report 2024, released by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) on its website on Tuesday.

The average age of a Saudi individual is 26.6 years, with a median age of 23.5 years, it was revealed in the report.



The GASTAT report presented a comprehensive overview of household composition in the Kingdom based on the latest statistical data. According to the report's findings, Saudi households made up around 51 percent of all households.

Households comprising two or more members made up approximately 86 percent, of which nuclear families accounted for 70 percent while composite and extended families together accounted for 16 percent. In contrast, single-person households represented 14 percent.



The results showed that the average Saudi household size was about five members, with households of six members comprising 13.5 percent, and those of four or five members accounting for 12.8 percent.



In terms of head of household, the data indicated that men make up 83.1 percent of Saudi household heads, while women account for 16.9 percent. The highest proportion of male heads of household was found in the 35–39 age group (17.6 percent), whereas the highest proportion of female heads of household was in the 30–34 age group (14.3 percent).



Regarding housing types, the report showed that 44.9 percent of Saudi households live in apartments, and 31 percent live in villas. Among single-person households, 55.8 percent live in apartments, and 16.2 percent live in villas. For multi-member households, 43.4 percent live in apartments and 33.3 percent in villas, the report pointed out.

