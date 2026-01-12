Muscat - Oman Air has announced the launch of direct flights to Kigali in the Republic of Rwanda, in an important step to enhance air connectivity between the Sultanate of Oman and the African continent.

This coincided with the official visit of Olivier Nduhungirehe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda, and in the presence of Engineer Said bin Hamoud Al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, Owehenganyi Jean de Dieu, Minister of State for Infrastructure Affairs of the Republic of Rwanda, and His Excellency Yusuf Murangwa, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning.

The Muscat-Kigali route is expected to contribute to supporting the growing relations between the Sultanate of Oman and Rwanda, which is one of the most prominent emerging destinations in East Africa in the field of tourism, especially business tourism (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions).

These flights will also provide travelers with wider options and better connectivity between the Middle East and Africa, in addition to facilitating access to various destinations in Oman Air’s extensive network in India, Asia, the Pacific, and Europe.

Engineer Saeed bin Hamoud Al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, explained that the launch of the direct flight route between Muscat and Kigali reflects the Sultanate of Oman’s commitment to enhancing international connectivity to support trade, investment and economic cooperation, noting that air transport contributes to strengthening relations between countries, and this new route will consolidate relations between the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Rwanda, and will also enhance the Sultanate of Oman’s position as an important regional aviation hub.

Jean de Dieu affirmed that his country’s vision is based on strengthening direct connectivity to enable growing cooperation between countries and to consolidate Kigali’s position as an important international center for aviation, economic, and social activities, noting that Oman Air flights between Kigali and Muscat will enhance the development of close cooperation with various countries.

Oman Air CEO Con Korfiatis said the company continues to focus on expanding its network of destinations in markets with strong demand and long-term growth potential, with the launch of direct flights to Kigali supporting enhanced cooperation between the Sultanate of Oman and Rwanda to take advantage of the growing tourism potential in both countries, as well as providing seamless connectivity for travelers between Africa and the global aviation network.

Ahmed Saeed al Amri, CEO of Oman Airports, said that launching direct flights to Kigali contributes to strengthening the role of Muscat International Airport as a major gateway connecting the Sultanate of Oman to important global markets, adding that as travel demand continues to grow, the company continues its commitment to supporting the expansion of the destination network in a way that enhances air connectivity, provides a high-quality airport experience, and contributes to facilitating travel between Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Europe.

Oman Air continues to expand its network of destinations during 2025, with plans to add more destinations during 2026, as part of its strategy to target strategically important markets and meet growing demand. The latest destinations launched or announced include European cities such as Amsterdam and Copenhagen, destinations in the Middle East, including Baghdad and Taif, as well as the Far East, with the launch of flights to Singapore starting in July 2026.

The Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Rwanda have enjoyed diplomatic relations for more than 28 years, along with well-established trade ties. Rwanda’s tourism and business travel sectors have witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, driven by increasing demand for ecotourism and exceptional travel experiences.

Oman Air flights to Kigali are scheduled to begin in June 2026, subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals. Details of schedules and the number of flights will be announced at a later date.

