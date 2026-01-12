Muscat: A tender has been floated for the construction of an asphalt road to Wakan Village (Wadi Mistal) in South Al Batinah Governorate.

The last date to submit bids is February 23.

As per the details, the scope of work includes the construction of a new road connecting the existing road to Wakan Village in Wilayat Nakhl, with a length of approximately 6.5 km, in addition to the construction of a link road connecting Wakan and Quara villages, with a length of about 2.2 km, bringing the total length of the road to be paved to approximately 8.7 km.

The project also includes the construction of 27 box culverts, installation of 26 street lighting poles, and the development of parking areas at several locations along the route, integrated with viewpoints, while implementing all traffic safety requirements in accordance with the approved engineering specifications.

Wakan Village in Wadi Mistal, the Wilayat of Nakhal in South al Batinah Governorate, received 27,428 visitors from January to July 2025, compared to 24,093 visitors during the same period in 2024, according to official statistics.

During summer, people visit to experience the village's mild climate and seasonal fruit harvests - apricots, peaches, figs, pomegranates, and grapes.

The village offers experiences such as mountain stays at its guesthouse and hiking along ancient agricultural and mountain trails, which have become popular among international adventurers.

