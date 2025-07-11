RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's total population reached 35,300,280 in 2024, according to newly released data from the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT), marking World Population Day.



Of the total population, 55.6 percent are Saudi nationals, while non-Saudis comprise 44.4 percent.



The figures also reveal a significant gender imbalance, with males accounting for 62.1 percent of the population, compared to 37.9 percent females.



The population structure highlights a predominantly young and productive society. Individuals aged 15 to 64 make up 74.7 percent of the population, while children aged 0 to 14 represent 22.5 percent. Seniors aged 65 and above constitute just 2.8 percent.



Released under the theme “Saudi Arabia’s population... Figures and sustainable impact,” the data reflects the demographic potential of the Kingdom. The youthful population provides a strong foundation for economic growth and emphasizes the importance of continued investment in education, training, and human capital development.

