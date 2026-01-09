Emirates will operate its next-generation Airbus A350 on the airline’s third daily Dubai-Cape Town route, marking the aircraft’s first deployment in Southern Africa.

The move comes as Emirates expands Premium Economy to nine new cities and adds frequencies to two existing destinations.

Next-gen A350 boosts Cape Town connectivity

The A350 joins Emirates’ iconic A380 and fully retrofitted Boeing 777 on the route, offering travellers more flexibility and choice while experiencing the airline’s latest onboard products.

Afzal Parambil, Emirates’ regional manager of southern Africa, said: "With the deployment of the next-gen A350 on the third daily service between Dubai and Cape Town, South Africa becomes the only African nation on our network to be served by all three aircraft types on the Emirates fleet.

"This fleet mix provides the greatest flexibility for our customers to travel in and out of our three gateways, while still providing travellers with the world-renowned Emirates’ experience, on every flight."

Additional A350 services to Copenhagen and Phuket

Emirates will also operate the A350 on new daily services to Copenhagen and Phuket ahead of the winter travel surge. Premium Economy, alongside the latest Business and Economy cabins, will be available on these flights.

From 1 June, a second daily service will begin between Dubai and Copenhagen, and from 1 July, a third daily service to Phuket will start. The third daily Cape Town service also begins 1 July, offering optimised connections from London, Dublin, Bombay, Brussels, Australasia, and key Asian markets.

Expanded Premium Economy

Premium Economy will be rolled out on retrofitted A380s, Boeing 777s, and A350s to more than 84 routes by 1 July, ensuring a consistent onboard experience for travellers worldwide.

Planned expansions include:

Africa

• Addis Ababa: daily retrofitted Boeing 777-200LR from 1 March

• Cape Town: third daily flight with next-gen A350 from 1 July

Europe & North America

• Barcelona & Mexico City: retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER and 777-200LR from 1 & 15 February

• Rome: daily A350 from 29 March

• Copenhagen: second daily A350 from 1 June

Asia

• Cochin: two of seven weekly services on retrofitted Boeing 777 from 29 January

• Karachi: daily retrofitted Boeing 777-200LR from 1 March

• Taipei: A350 deployment from 1 May

• Phuket: third daily A350 service from 1 July

Australia

• Brisbane: daily retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER from 29 March

Middle East

• Basra, Kuwait City, Tehran: upgraded services with retrofitted Boeing 777 or A350 from 29 March–1 May

