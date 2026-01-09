Doha - The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) delivered a strong performance during the week, gaining 206.82 points, or 1.9 percent, to close at 10,969.33 points, reflecting improved investor sentiment and rising liquidity at the start of 2026.

Market capitalisation rose 2.1 percent to QR657.7 billion, compared to QR644 billion at the end of the previous trading week, underlining the broad-based nature of the rally. Of the 54 listed companies traded during the week, 44 stocks closed higher, while 10 stocks ended lower, indicating widespread buying interest across sectors.

Mannai Corporation (MCCS) emerged as the best-performing stock of the week, recording a 7.8 percent gain, while Qatar Cinema and Film Distribution Company (QCFS) was the weakest performer, declining 8.7 percent.

The weekly index gain was primarily driven by heavyweight banking stocks. QNB Group was the largest contributor, adding 61.34 points to the index. It was followed by Commercial Bank of Qatar, which contributed 32.89 points, and Qatar Islamic Bank, which added 17.08 points. The strong showing by the banking sector highlighted renewed investor confidence in Qatar’s financial institutions.

Trading activity accelerated significantly during the week, with total traded value surging 87.8 percent to QR2.01 billion, compared to QR1.07 billion in the previous week. QNB topped the value charts, with total traded value reaching QR277.1 million.

Traded volume also recorded a sharp increase, jumping 95.8 percent to 743.3 million shares, up from 379.6 million shares in the prior trading week. The number of transactions rose 122.2 percent to 128,466, compared to 57,824 a week earlier, reflecting heightened market participation. Baladna led the market in terms of volume, with 90.6 million shares traded during the week.

Investor behaviour showed notable shifts, particularly among institutional investors. Foreign institutions turned bullish, ending the week with net buying of QR313.0 million, compared to marginal net selling of QR2.1 million in the previous week. In contrast, Qatari institutions remained net sellers, recording QR96.6 million in net selling, up from QR24.7 million a week earlier.

Foreign retail investors posted net selling of QR32.2 million, compared to QR20.2 million in the prior week, while Qatari retail investors recorded net selling of QR184.2 million, reversing from net buying of QR47.0 million previously.

On a year-to-date basis, global foreign institutions are net buyers of Qatari equities by $126.0 million, while GCC institutions remain net long by $23.0 million, underscoring sustained foreign interest in the market.

Commenting on the market’s performance, financial market analyst Youssef Buhulaiqa told Qatar News Agency that the QSE index has shown a positive trend at the beginning of 2026, with the general direction approaching the 11,000-point level.

He attributed this to technical rebounds aimed at attracting new liquidity, whether from local funds or market makers.

Buhulaiqa explained that the current movements are part of a familiar market pattern centered on redistributing liquidity and gradually building positions at carefully selected price levels. He noted that this period of the year typically experiences some volatility, during which liquidity is rotated and certain positions are temporarily exited in preparation for re-entry at more attractive valuations.

“This behaviour does not indicate market weakness,” he said, “but rather reflects professional liquidity management aimed at building a solid price base ahead of any new upward momentum.”

He added that the overall outlook for the market remains positive, emphasizing the growing importance of closely monitoring liquidity flows and their timing. According to Buhulaiqa, the current fluctuations could represent a healthy cycle that lays the groundwork for a clearer and more sustainable market movement in the coming period.

Buhulaiqa further pointed out that with the start of January 2026, investors are entering a phase with distinct characteristics, particularly amid the return of liquidity and a noticeable increase in turnover rates, which could shape market performance in the weeks ahead.

