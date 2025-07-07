RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce has issued more than 80,000 commercial registrations during the second quarter of 2025. This brings the total number of commercial registrations to over 1.7 million across all regions of Saudi Arabia.

This was revealed in the business sector summary bulletin for the second quarter of 2025, issued by the ministry.

The bulletin also includes an overview of the business sector's performance and developments in the Kingdom.



The bulletin highlighted developments in promising sectors, shedding light on the growth of commercial registrations in activities related to artificial intelligence technologies, blockchain, big data and data analytics, financial activities, insurance, amusement parks, games, and other promising activities in the Kingdom's Vision 2030.



The bulletin addressed the geographical distribution of issued and existing commercial registrations in promising sectors, highlighting registrations in e-commerce, and highlighting the most prominent activities and events of the business sector in the Kingdom.

