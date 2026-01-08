EDF International Regional Headquarters (EDF RHQ) has announced a strategic agreement with droppRWA, a technology leader at the forefront of the Real-World Asset, that will see the duo explore pioneering blockchain-based solutions for the energy sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The MoU establishes a framework for both organisations to explore the integration of decentralised technologies within the Saudi energy landscape.

The collaboration focuses on assessing the potential for blockchain-based protocols to streamline inter-company transactions, the tokenisation of real-world energy assets to improve project liquidity and the development of innovative frameworks for the carbon credit industry.

The EDF Group is a major player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services.

The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with a low carbon output of 520TWh, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower).

By leveraging droppRWA’s "Sovereign RWA" infrastructure, the initiative aims to set a new standard for how large-scale energy projects are managed and financed in the region, fostering a more sustainable and efficient economic environment.

The agreement was signed by Omar Aldaweesh, the CEO of EDF International Regional Headquarters, and Faisal Al Monai, the Chairman of droppRWA Limited, at a special ceremony held in Riyadh.

Speaking on the occasion, Aldaweesh said: "At EDF RHQ, we are committed to supporting the kingdom's energy goals through innovation. Exploring the potential of asset tokenization and next-generation financial technology allows us to look beyond traditional frameworks."

"This collaboration with droppRWA will provide valuable insights into how these technologies can drive value for our projects and contribute to a more robust carbon credit market," he stated.

The strategic deal aligns with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by integrating cutting-edge financial technology into the energy transition.

By bringing energy assets on-chain - ranging from renewable energy installations to thermal assets - the partnership seeks to modernise financing structures and drive transparency throughout the asset lifecycle.

Utilizing the world’s largest token infrastructure, droppRWA specialises in delivering "Sovereign RWA" projects to the Primary Capital Market, enabling governments and semi-government entities to unlock asset value through blockchain technology.

Al Monai said: "We are proud to partner with a global energy leader like EDF. By applying our world-class tokenization infrastructure to key projects in the Kingdom, we are building the future of the Primary Capital Market."

"This MoU represents a significant step toward making energy assets more accessible, liquid, and efficient through the power of blockchain," he added.

