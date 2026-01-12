On the occasion of the sixth anniversary of His Majesty the Sultan's Accession Day, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik issued Royal directives to support key social and economic sectors that address the essential living requirements of citizens.

The directive approved the employment programme for jobseekers in 2026, which provides 60,000 job opportunities, including 10,000 positions in the civilian and military government sectors and 50,000 opportunities in government companies and private sector institutions.

The directive allocated RO 100 million to support the social housing programme for the years 2026 and 2027.

It extended the payment period for the Job Security Allowance to one year from the current six months. This applies to all eligible insured persons whose total entitlement period does not exceed one full year, in accordance with the details to be announced by the relevant authorities.

