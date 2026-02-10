Arab Finance: Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and the Sawiris Foundation for Social Development have launched “Bridges of Opportunity,” a new initiative to train youth and link them directly to the labor market, as per an emailed press release.

The initiative seeks to narrow the gap between skills acquisition and employment opportunities across Egypt.

Announced during the World Governments Summit 2026, the two foundations signed a partnership agreement to support the program.

The summit is being held under the theme “Shaping Future Governments” and is hosting its largest-ever leadership participation.

It brings together more than 60 heads of state and government and their deputies, over 500 ministers, representatives from more than 150 governments, and more than 6,250 participants.

The partnership agreement is valued at $1 million, with MBRGI contributing $500,000 through its “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, and the Sawiris Foundation providing an additional $500,000.

Implementation of the initiative will be led by the Digital School, which operates under the umbrella of MBRGI, alongside Egypt-based employment platform Shaghalni.

The partners will combine vocational training programs with direct job-matching services.

Bridges of Opportunity aims to train 100,000 young men and women in Egypt through flexible, technology-enabled education and training tracks, while securing employment opportunities for at least 10,000 participants by integrating job placement into the training process.