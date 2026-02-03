AMMAN — A total of 48,403 net new jobs were created in the first half of 2025, according to data released by the Department of Statistics (DoS) on Monady.

According to DoS report, the figures signaled a “continued improvement in labour market conditions alongside strengthening economic activity.”

DoS said that net job creation is calculated by subtracting the number of jobs left from the number of jobs obtained over a six-month reference period. Based on current trends, total net job creation is expected to approach 100,000 jobs by the end of 2026, driven by expansion in productive sectors and stronger domestic demand for labour.

A semi-annual report on net job creation showed that the private sector accounted for 88 per cent of newly created jobs during the period, and highlighted that employment opportunities were concentrated in trade and related activities, which represented 26 per cent of net new jobs, followed by public administration and defence at 14.5 per cent, and manufacturing at 12 per cent.

By occupation, sales and services workers recorded the largest share, with 21,134 net new jobs, while professional occupations, including teachers, doctors, engineers and lawyers, accounted for 8,240 jobs.

The data showed that Jordanians filled 94 per cent of the newly created positions, marking an 11 per cent increase compared with the first half of 2024, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

This trend reflects an improved capacity of the national economy to generate sustainable employment and absorb local labour. By contrast, net job creation among non-Jordanians fell by 56 per cent year on year, indicating greater reliance on the domestic workforce, according to the report.

In terms of gender, 41,233 jobs were created for men, representing 85.2 per cent of the total, compared with 7,170 jobs for women, or 14.8 per cent. Among holders of a bachelor’s degree or higher, women accounted for 33.5 per cent of net new jobs, pointing to a relative expansion in higher-skilled employment opportunities.

Age-based data showed that job creation was heavily concentrated among young people, with those aged 20–29 accounting for 41,752 jobs, or 86.2 per cent of the total, while the 30–39 age group captured 11 per cent of net new jobs.

Highlighting that the positive labour market performance coincided with stronger economic growth indicators, the report said real gross domestic product growth accelerated from 2024 and reached 2.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting broader economic expansion and an increased capacity to generate employment, particularly in service and productive sectors.

The DoS conducts the net job creation survey twice a year on a sample of around 50,000 households per round, or 100,000 households annually, covering all governorates. Respondents are asked whether they obtained a new job, left a job or changed employment during the reference period, Petra added.

