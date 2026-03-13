AMMAN — Industry, Trade and Supply Minister Yarub Qudah on Thursday discussed food supply chains and measures to ensure sufficient strategic stocks of essential commodities with a number of food traders and importers in the Kingdom.

Qudah stressed the importance of maintaining safe and adequate reserves of basic food items to ensure market stability and meet citizens' needs without disruption amid current regional challenges, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the meeting, attended by President of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce Khalil Haj Tawfiq, the minister listened to traders and importers outlining the main challenges facing import operations.

Participants also discussed the situation of certain commodities that could witness price increases in global markets.

They stressed the need to facilitate import procedures and diversify supply sources, including turning to alternative markets in different countries, to strengthen supply security and provide goods at the lowest possible cost.

Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Monday chaired a meeting of the Higher Council for Food Security, where he stressed that the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah over the years have enabled Jordan to build a solid strategic stockpile and achieve significant progress in the agricultural sector.

During the Monday meeting, Qudah noted that the ministry continuously monitors supply chains, trade, and transportation in coordination with government agencies and the commercial and industrial sectors to ensure the smooth flow of goods.

The minister highlighted measures to strengthen supply chain resilience, diversify import sources, and monitor stock levels daily.

Qudah added that the Kingdom’s strategic reserves of wheat and barley are secure, with multiple alternatives in place to address any regional developments that may affect trade flows.

