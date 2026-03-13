AMMAN — Jordan has made significant strides in reforms to economically empower women, World Bank Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa Ousmane Dione said on Wednesday, noting that key measures included a 20 per cent quota for women on corporate boards, flexible work arrangements, and protections for pregnant employees against dismissal.

Citing the WB latest Women, Business and the Law report, Dione highlighted that Jordan, Egypt, and Oman rank among six countries globally showing the greatest progress in economic empowerment reforms, according to Al Mamlaka TV.

Dione said that the WB has long partnered with the Jordanian government to remove barriers limiting the participation of women workforce through evidence-based reforms, noting that initiatives include licensing and capacity-building for childcare centres, support for women's entrepreneurship, and targeted financial incentives for women-led businesses.

The International Finance Corporation has trained 280 large companies in Jordan and Lebanon to attract, retain, and promote women, benefiting more than 10,000 employees. Twenty companies in the region also received support to improve human resource policies on diversity, equality, and childcare, he added.

Dione stressed that fully utilising the workforce is essential for building inclusive societies and raising living standards across the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan (MENAAP).

Despite gains in education, only around 20 per cent of working-age women participate in the labour force. Closing the gender employment gap could boost per capita GDP by 50 per cent in a typical regional economy, he said

Obstacles women face include limited childcare and transport options, as well as unequal laws, Dion said, noting that countries with stronger legal protections see higher female workforce participation. He cited Egypt expansion of maternity leave, equal pay measures, and flexible work policies, alongside Oman government-funded maternity leave and improved retirement benefits for women.

