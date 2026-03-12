AMMAN — Under the patronage of Minister of Agriculture Saeb Khreisat, the government and the United Nations on Wednesday launched the “Local financing solutions to support Jordan’s agri food system transformation” Joint Project during a virtual inception workshop.

The event brought together national institutions, municipalities, producer organisations, and UN agencies, including UN Resident Coordinator Sheri Ritsema Anderson, FAO Representative Nabil Assaf, and UNIDO Country Representative Sulafa Madanat, according to a FAO Jordan statement.

On behalf of the minister of agriculture, the secretary-general said, “This initiative is a major step toward strengthening Jordan’s agricultural resilience.”

“By investing in climate smart practices and modern post harvest systems, we are ensuring that farmers—especially smallholders—have the tools and support they need to increase productivity, reduce losses, and access better markets,” the secretary-general added.

Funded by the UN Joint SDG Fund, the programme aims to transform Jordan’s fruits and vegetables sector into an inclusive, climate resilient, and market driven system.

It will support more than 1,500 smallholders and MSMEs in Deir Alla through climate smart agriculture investments, business planning, governance strengthening, and market integration.

It also includes the establishment of two modern post harvest centres, designed to reduce losses by 30–40 per cent and expand access to higher value domestic and export markets, according to the statement.

The UN resident coordinator said,” Strengthening local food systems is about more than agricultural productivity — it is about building economic, environmental, and social resilience. And it is about ensuring that everyone benefits, including women, youth, persons with disabilities, and vulnerable groups. This UN Joint Programme responds directly to that need."

The project uses a blended finance model combining grants, producer contributions, and credit, while aligning with Jordan’s Food Security Strategy (2021–2030) and the UN Cooperation Framework (2023–2027).

The project places strong emphasis on supporting women, youth, and refugees, offering targeted training, financing windows, and inclusive employment opportunities to ensure that no one is left behind in the transformation of Jordan’s agri food systems.

