AMMAN — The National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) on Monday signed a cooperation agreement under the project “Conservation and Genetic Enhancement of Local Almond Varieties in Jordan for Sustainable Agricultural Development.”

NARC Director-General Ibrahim Rawashdeh said that the agreement marks an important milestone in Jordan’s efforts to preserve plant genetic resources, particularly local almond varieties that form an integral part of the Kingdom’s agricultural heritage, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He noted that the agreement aims to conserve and improve local almond varieties through scientific documentation and genetic enhancement, enabling them to adapt to climate change while improving productivity and crop quality.

Such efforts, he added, contribute to the sustainability of the agricultural sector and boost national food security.

FAO Representative in Jordan Nabil Assaf described the agreement as a “key” step in safeguarding Jordan’s local almond varieties, stressing their high agricultural value and their role in enhancing the sector’s resilience to future challenges, especially climate change and genetic erosion.

He noted that the agreement will enable NARC to implement a range of activities, including field surveys, sample collection and morphological analysis of local almond varieties across different regions of the Kingdom. These activities will provide a solid scientific basis for the conservation and sustainable development of local genetic resources.

Also on Monday, FAO concluded the “Eco-Wetlands for Sustainable Farming in Jordan: A Nature-Based Solution Revolutionizing Water Security” project, implemented in partnership with the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM), Petra added.

The closing ceremony, held under the patronage of Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh, highlighted the project’s success in using nature-based filtration systems to address water scarcity challenges in the Kingdom.

The project focused on establishing constructed wetlands in two children’s parks in the capital.

These systems use natural biological processes, combining selected plants, gravel and microorganisms, to treat greywater and safely reuse it.

Assaf said that the project demonstrates that low-cost, decentralised solutions can be effective in both urban and community settings.

He stressed that constructed wetlands go beyond water provision by offering a practical model for climate resilience and a valuable educational platform for families on environmental stewardship and the circular economy.

Deputy City Manager for Health and Agricultural Affairs at GAM Yassar Khaitan, who attended the ceremony on behalf of the mayor, said that GAM values pioneering initiatives that support sustainable urban development and improve quality of life.

He reaffirmed the municipality’s commitment to boosting partnerships with relevant stakeholders, noting that the project delivered multiple environmental and social benefits, including the protection of local biodiversity and the enhancement of public recreational spaces.

