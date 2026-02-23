AMMAN — Experts said that the sharp decline in Jordan's olive oil production in the 2025 season can be explained by a combination of two main factors: Traditional phenomenon of alternating harvest and the increasingly complex impacts of climate change.

In statements to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, experts said that the sector's performance this year requires developing a proactive plan for the next season, taking into account majority of olive trees in Jordan are rain-fed, which makes them "more vulnerable to climate fluctuations."

They said that investment in supplemental irrigation and using modern harvesting technologies can reduce losses, which can reach "significant" levels, which would boost supply in the local market and improve efficiency of the value chain.

According to results of the 2025 Olive Oil Survey in Jordan, issued by the Department of Statistics (DoS), the olive oil sector recorded a "significant" drop in 2025, with total production reaching 16,342 tonnes, marking the lowest level since the 2009 season.

This output represents a 34.4 per cent decrease, compared to the average production during the period (2012–2024), which was 24,923 tonnes, marking a 54.4 per cent drop, compared to the 2024 season, when production reached 35,828 tonnes, the DoS figures revealed.

The quantity of olives used for pressing also went down to 84,154 tonnes this season, compared to 184,903 tonnes last season, an average of 127,746 tonnes during the same period, which reflects a simultaneous decline in both the crop size and production.

The results also showed production was geographically concentrated in the Kingdom's northern governorates, as the presses of Irbid governorate led with an output of about 5,500 tonnes, followed by Ajloun governorate with about 3,300 tonnes.

Meanwhile, the survey showed that Aqaba governorate recorded the lowest production at about 52 tonnes, indicating the production gap between the north and the south.

