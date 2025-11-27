AMMAN — The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) in Jordan, in partnership with the government of Spain through the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID), on Wednesday marked the conclusion of the project: “Enhancing food security through adaptation to climate change and water scarcity in Maan and Karak Governorates.”

The closing ceremony was held in Petra under the patronage of Minister of Agriculture Saeb Khreisat, and in the presence of Spanish Ambassador to Jordan Miguel de Lucas, alongside representatives from the Petra Development and Tourism Regional Authority, project beneficiaries, and various government and stakeholder partners, according to a FAO statement.

The project’s core objective was to “significantly” improve the food security and livelihoods of vulnerable rural communities in Maan and Karak, while simultaneously contributing to vital water conservation through sustainable management practices.

The project focused on empowering local rural communities suffering from poverty through direct capacity building and the provision of essential agricultural tools.

On behalf of the minister of agriculture, Director General of the National Agricultural Research Centre Ibrahim Rawashdeh expressed support for the sector.

He said: "We affirm our unlimited support for agricultural modernisation pathways, enhancing the capacity of our national institutions to face climatic challenges, and empowering farmers by providing them with modern tools and technologies, in alignment with the Supreme Royal Directives to prioritise food security and enhance the efficiency of natural resource utilisation.”

Rawashdeh added that the conclusion of this project, in collaboration with the FAO and the Spanish government, is a “tangible” example of the impact of strategic partnerships in improving the livelihoods and increasing the income of small farmers.

The project delivered tangible, high-impact results directly benefiting farmers and communities.

FAO Representative in Jordan Nabil Assaf underscored the long-term vision of the intervention.

Assaf said: “This successful collaboration with the government of Spain and the Ministry of Agriculture demonstrates FAO’s deep commitment to building resilient and sustainable agri-food systems in Jordan. By focusing on adapting to climate change and enhancing local water management, we are empowering vulnerable rural communities to secure their future livelihoods.”

The achievements included providing cash grants to build 30 rainwater harvesting wells across Maan and Karak.

The collected water is utilised directly for farming and irrigation, bolstering local water resources and minimising irrigation costs for small and medium-sized farmers.

Also, grants facilitated the establishment of eight innovative hydroponic systems, enabling beneficiaries to produce high-value crops year-round, generate new value chains, and sell their products in local markets, according to the statement.

To enhance energy resilience, the project supplied and installed 18 Photovoltaic Solar Panel systems, where this investment “significantly” reduced energy costs for local farmers, enhanced their livelihoods, and ensured the sustainable use of natural resources.

Finally, capacity building was a central pillar, with the project delivering 10 Farmer Business Schools that trained 50 farmers in Maan and Karak on modern farm management techniques to improve their income generation and financial sustainability.

The Spanish ambassador said: “Today, we celebrate not an end but a beginning. The systems installed, the capacities built, and the partnerships strengthened will continue delivering impact long after this ceremony.”

“Spain remains firmly committed to supporting Jordan in its efforts to build resilient rural communities and to protect its precious natural resources,” the diplomat added.

The closing ceremony celebrated the joint efforts of all partners and affirmed a shared commitment to supporting Jordan’s most vulnerable communities in achieving self-reliance and environmental sustainability.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

