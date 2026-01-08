HAMBURG - Jordan's ‍state grains ‍buyer has issued an ​international tender to purchase up to ⁠120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley, ⁠European traders ‌said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers ⁠in the tender is January 14.

A new announcement had been expected by traders after ⁠Jordan made no purchase ​in its previous tender for 120,000 tons ‍of barley on Wednesday.

Shipment in the tender ​is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 ton consignments in a series of differing shipment combinations.

Possible combinations are between March 1-15, March 16-31, April 1-15 and April 16-30.

Jordan ⁠has also issued a ‌separate tender for 120,000 tons of milling wheat closing ‌on ⁠January 13.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in ⁠Hamburg, editing by Sonia Cheema)