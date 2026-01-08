PHOTO
HAMBURG - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley, European traders said on Thursday.
The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is January 14.
A new announcement had been expected by traders after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of barley on Wednesday.
Shipment in the tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 ton consignments in a series of differing shipment combinations.
Possible combinations are between March 1-15, March 16-31, April 1-15 and April 16-30.
Jordan has also issued a separate tender for 120,000 tons of milling wheat closing on January 13.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, editing by Sonia Cheema)