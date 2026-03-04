South Africans can expect higher transport and consumer costs in March 2026 as fuel prices rise, the Road Freight Association (RFA) says.

The RFA attributes the increase to upward pressure on international oil prices caused by supply and logistics risks following the start of hostilities between Iran, the US, and Israel. Diesel prices are set to rise between R0.60 and R0.65 per litre.

"Given that diesel is the primary source of fuel for most medium and heavy commercial transporters, this will place an immediate cost burden on daily operations," said Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association. "Transporters will have to factor this increase into pricing for freight services, meaning previous gains from 2025’s gradual fuel reductions will be erased. Consumers will inevitably feel the impact at the till."

Kelly added that fuel is a key input cost for transportation businesses, and the increase could have broader economic consequences, contributing to inflation and influencing both freight rates and the Rand’s purchasing power.

The Department of Petroleum and Mineral Resources confirmed the official fuel price adjustments for March 2026 on 4 March. Petrol 93 and 95 will rise by 20c per litre, while diesel will see larger hikes: 0.05% sulphur diesel will increase by 62c to R18.53 inland, and 0.005% sulphur diesel by 65c to R18.60 inland. Coastal prices are lower due to differences in transport costs.

The department cited higher international petroleum prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions affecting key oil shipping routes as primary drivers of the adjustment. Prices are reviewed monthly based on global oil prices and the rand-dollar exchange rate under the regulated pricing formula.

