HAMBURG - Jordan's ​state ⁠grain buyer has issued an international ‌tender to buy up to 120,000 ​metric tons of milling wheat that can ​be sourced ​from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for ⁠submission of price offers in the tender is February 24.

A new announcement had been expected ​by ‌traders after ⁠Jordan made no ⁠purchase in its previous tender for ​120,000 tons of wheat ‌on Tuesday.

Shipment in ⁠the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 ton consignments between May 1-15, May 16-31, June 1-15 and June 16-30.

These are the same shipment periods ‌as Jordan sought in Tuesday’s tender.

Jordan ⁠has also issued a ​separate tender to buy 120,000 tons of animal feed barley, ​which closes ‌on Wednesday.

(Reporting by ⁠Michael Hogan in ​Hamburg, editing by Sonia Cheema)