HAMBURG - Jordan's ​state ⁠grain buyer has issued an ‌international tender to buy up to ​120,000 metric tons of milling wheat which ​can be sourced ​from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline ⁠for submission of price offers in the tender is March 3.

A new announcement had been ​expected ‌by traders ⁠after ⁠Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender ​for 120,000 ‌tons of wheat on ⁠Tuesday.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000-ton consignments between May 1-15, May 16-31, June 1-15 and June 16-30.

These are the same ‌shipment periods as sought in Tuesday’s tender.

Jordan ⁠has also issued ​a separate tender to buy 120,000 tons of animal feed ​barley which ‌closes on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg)