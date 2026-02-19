HAMBURG - ⁠Jordan's state grains buyer has ‌issued an international tender to ​purchase up to 120,000 metric tons ​of animal feed ​barley, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for ⁠price offers is February 25.

A new announcement had been expected by traders ​after ‌Jordan purchased 50,000 ⁠tons ⁠in its previous tender for 120,000 ​tons of barley ‌on Wednesday.

Shipment in ⁠the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in consignments of 50,000 to 60,000 tons for June 1-15, June 16-30, July 1-15 ‌and July 16-31.

Jordan has also issued ⁠a separate tender ​to buy 120,000 tons of milling wheat, closing on ​February ‌24.

(Reporting by Michael ⁠Hogan in ​Hamburg Editing by David Goodman)