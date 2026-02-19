PHOTO
HAMBURG - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley, European traders said on Thursday.
The deadline for price offers is February 25.
A new announcement had been expected by traders after Jordan purchased 50,000 tons in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of barley on Wednesday.
Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in consignments of 50,000 to 60,000 tons for June 1-15, June 16-30, July 1-15 and July 16-31.
Jordan has also issued a separate tender to buy 120,000 tons of milling wheat, closing on February 24.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg Editing by David Goodman)