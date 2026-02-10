BEIJING - Chicago soybean futures ticked up o Tuesday as traders adjusted ‍positions ahead of ‍the U.S. Department of Agriculture's crop report later in the day, though rising ​competition from Brazil capped gains.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose ⁠0.02% to $11.11 a bushel by 0337 GMT. On Monday, the USDA confirmed private export sales ⁠of 264,000 metric ‌tons of U.S. soybeans to China for shipment in the 2025/26 marketing year, but market reactions were subdued. Traders remained sceptical of additional Chinese ⁠purchases after U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that China was considering increasing U.S. soybean imports to 20 million metric tons for the current season, with higher prices making U.S. beans less economical.

"The market is waiting for the WASDE ⁠report, particularly Brazil's soybean figures. This ​is a real needle mover in terms of supply and demand," Rabobank analyst Vitor Pistoia said.

Pistoia added that ‍ground reports show the northern parts of Mato Grosso's harvest are too wet, while southern Rio Grande ​do Sul is seeing wilting crops after over 30 days without rain and high temperatures, during the pod-filling stage. Despite weather concerns, analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the USDA to raise its forecast for Brazil's soybean harvest to a record 179.4 million metric tons from 178 million.

The USDA is also expected to lower its U.S. 2025/26 wheat ending stocks forecast while keeping global wheat stocks nearly unchanged, with a slight decline in world corn stocks.

CBOT wheat dropped 0.38% to $5.26-3/4 a bushel. Corn was flat at $4.28-3/4 a bushel. ⁠Both markets were weighed down by abundant global supplies.

In ‌Russia, increased demand from importers and bad weather in ports supported export prices for Russian wheat last week, offsetting forecasts of a strong new harvest, analysts said.

Commodity funds ‌were net ⁠sellers of CBOT soybeans and net buyers of soyoil, traders said on Monday.