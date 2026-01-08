AMMAN — Jordan will host on Thursday a high-level summit with the European Union, attended by His Majesty King Abdullah, European Council President António Costa, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a meeting aimed at deepening political and economic cooperation between the Kingdom and the EU.

The trilateral summit, held in Amman, marks the first such gathering since the signing of the EU-Jordan Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership agreement in January 2025.

The summit will focus on ways to strengthen political and economic cooperation between Jordan and the European Union within the framework of the Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership agreement, according to a Royal Court statement.

Jordan-EU relations

•The Jordan-European Union partnership was established in 1977 (49 years of relations).

•The two sides cooperate closely in many areas, particularly regional security, supporting refugees, development, economy, trade, human rights, education, water, and energy.

•In June 2025, His Majesty delivered a speech before the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, during which he emphasised the importance of strengthening the partnership between Jordan and the European Union, reflecting the close ties between the two sides and their shared commitment to addressing growing international challenges.

•In his speech, His Majesty expressed Jordan’s appreciation for the vital role played by the European Union in supporting peace and stability in the region, affirming Jordan’s readiness to continue joint cooperation across various fields.

•The European Union has been one of Jordan’s largest international donors over the past decades, and Jordan has benefited from EU-funded programmes and projects in various sectors.

•Jordan benefits from a Simplified Rules of Origin agreement with the European Union that supports Jordanian exports and the competitiveness of its industrial sector.

•Jordanian exports to the European Union amounted to approximately JD520 million during the first 10 months of 2025, while the Kingdom’s imports from the European Union reached JD2.6 billion during the same period.

•Clothing, fertilisers, medicines, chemical and agricultural products are Jordan’s main exports to the European Union, while vehicles and industrial, electrical and electronic machinery are the main goods imported from the European Union.

•Jordan was granted an ‘advanced status’ partnership by the European Union in 2010, recognising it as one of Europe’s most important partners in the Middle East, and for its pivotal role in the region.

The EU-Jordan Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership

•His Majesty and the European Commission president witnessed the signing of the EU-Jordan Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership agreement during His Majesty’s visit to Brussels in January 2025. The agreement includes a financial assistance package for Jordan worth approximately €3 billion for the years 2025-2027.

•The agreement includes €640 million in grants, €1.4 billion in investments, and €1 billion in macro-financial assistance.

•In September 2025, the European Commission disbursed the first instalment of €250 million in macro-financial assistance to Jordan, as part of the €500 million EU Macro-Financial Assistance IV programme. The remaining two instalments of €150 million and €100 million are scheduled to be disbursed in 2026 and 2027.

•The agreement embodies the partnership between Jordan and the European Union, and reflects the EU’s appreciation for Jordan’s critical efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region.

•The agreement includes provisions to enhance cooperation in the areas of politics, security and defence, economic resilience, trade and investment, human resources, support for refugees and host countries, combating drug and arms trafficking, stimulating private sector investment, and supporting sectors such as water, energy, technology, and entrepreneurship.

•The agreement stipulates that both parties will uphold the historical status quo at the holy sites in Jerusalem, and acknowledges the importance of the Hashemite Custodianship of Muslim and Christian holy sites in the holy city.

