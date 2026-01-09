Amman—His Majesty King Abdullah, European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen released a joint statement on Thursday following the conclusion of the first Jordan-European Union Summit held at Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman.

Following is the full text of the joint statement:

“We, the leaders of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (hereinafter Jordan) and the European Union, held our first EU-Jordan Summit in Amman, Jordan on 8 January 2026 and concluded the following:

1. Today’s Summit marks an important milestone in EU–Jordan relations, elevated to a Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership (SCP) a year ago building on the Association Agreement and on the Partnership Priorities. We reaffirm our willingness to cooperate for long-term stability, peace, security, prosperity, the universal values of democracy, the rule of law and human rights, and to promote joint interests and renew Partnership Priorities. We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the principles of the United Nations Charter and will cooperate to reinforce effective multilateralism and the rules-based international order with the UN at its core. We underline the need for peaceful resolution of conflicts and the respect for international law and international humanitarian law, condemning all violations of international law, international humanitarian law and human rights law, and recalling our commitment to upholding accountability for violations of international law.

2. We welcome the adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803 of 17 November 2025 and President Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Conflict in Gaza. We call on all parties to implement the above-mentioned Resolution in its entirety, and in line with internationally agreed political and legal principles. We recall the New York Declaration, which stipulates that Hamas must end its rule in Gaza, in accordance with the “One State, one law, one government, one gun” policy of the Palestinian Authority. The catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza demands urgent action, and we call for the rapid, safe and unimpeded delivery and sustained distribution of humanitarian aid at scale into and throughout Gaza, and for unimpeded access for the UN and its agencies, and humanitarian organisations, including international NGOs, in accordance with international humanitarian law, and welcome Jordan’s humanitarian efforts in this regard. We reiterate that the only path to a just, lasting and comprehensive resolution of the conflict in the Middle East is the Two-State solution, with the State of Israel and a sovereign viable State of Palestine, living side by side in peace, security, and mutual recognition, in accordance with international law and the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions. We reiterate the importance of implementing the reform programme of the Palestinian Authority, and the strengthening of its civilian police forces including through the mobilisation of EU Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) missions, so that it can securely and effectively take back control of Gaza. We call on Israel to urgently release withheld clearance revenues and extend the correspondent banking services between Israeli and Palestinian banks, both being necessary to ensure the proper functioning of the Palestinian Authority and the delivery of essential services to the population. We express grave concern over the deteriorating situation in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, reject and strongly condemn any annexation attempts, settlers’ violence including against Christian communities, settlements which are illegal under international law, unilateral acts or any expulsion or displacement of Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank. We call on Israel to reverse the E1 settlement plan that further undermines the Two-State Solution. We reiterate our commitment to uphold the historic and legal Status Quo of Jerusalem’s Holy Sites, including with regards to the historic Hashemite Custodianship.

3. The EU commends Jordan’s sustained efforts in hosting millions of refugees and its commitment to ensuring their dignified living conditions and access to basic services. The EU reaffirms its continued support to refugees and host communities in Jordan. We remain steadfastly committed to supporting Palestinian refugees in Jordan. We reiterate the essential role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in providing vital services.

4. We express support to Lebanon's stability and to the fundamental role played by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). We reiterate the need to respect Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity and call on all parties to fully implement the Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement of November 2024.

5. We will continue working together in support of a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led and Syrian-owned transition, free from harmful foreign interference, with the aim to ensure Syria’s unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and the safety and prosperity of its people. We will cooperate to support efforts towards stabilisation, reconciliation, institution building, reconstruction and socio-economic recovery of Syria. Comprehensive transitional justice and security sector reform are key areas to succeed in a transition which protects all Syrians from all ethnic and religious backgrounds without discrimination. We are determined to jointly support Syria’s socio-economic recovery and institution building, including in capacity building and empowerment initiatives, addressing the continuing humanitarian needs in Syria and also contributing to creating the conditions for the return of internally displaced persons and Syrian refugees. The EU endorses and calls for full implementation of the Roadmap announced by Jordan, Syria and the United States to end the crisis in Suwayda and Stabilizing Southern Syria. Acknowledging that the return of Syrians under the appropriate conditions is a key objective of the current Syrian government, and taking note of the UNHCR statements that such conditions are currently not met for large numbers of repatriation, we reaffirm our commitment to continue working with the current Syrian government and UN partners to provide support and services to displaced persons and returnees in Syria, and to ensure that returns are safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable, while being ready to support those who wish to voluntarily return.

6. On Ukraine, we recall the UN General Assembly Resolutions ES-11/1, ES-11/2, ES 11/4, ES11/6 and ES-11/7 and in this context reiterate the obligation of all States to refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force. We underscore the need to reach, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in line with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations and international law. We underline the need for peaceful resolution of conflicts and the respect for international humanitarian law, recalling our commitment to upholding accountability for serious violations of international law. We reaffirm our support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.

7. Recognising the particular impact of regional crises on Jordan, and in view of its pivotal role in contributing to regional peace and stability, the EU remains committed to supporting Jordan’s economic resilience and reform agenda outlined in the three-track Modernisation Vision. As announced in January 2025, the EU is notably putting forward a support package of EUR 3 billion. The support package consists of EUR 1 billion in Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA), EUR 640 million in grants and EUR 1.4 billion in public and private investments to be mobilised.

8. We reaffirm joint efforts to mobilise private sector investments, including through reforms to improve business and investment environment, and the organisation of the EU-Jordan Investment Conference in Jordan in April 2026, and to promote sustainable trade. We reaffirm our agreement to discuss investment facilitation measures to help in strengthening our investment. We commit to support integrating the Investment Facilitation for Development Agreement into the World Trade Organisation (WTO). We acknowledge the importance of the multilateral trading system and the need for deep reforms of the WTO.

9. The EU and Jordan stand firmly committed to unlocking their trade and bilateral relations, and to enhancing their bilateral cooperation to unleash the full potential of the Free Trade Area of the Association Agreement. Both sides agree to work on the review of the Association Agreement and look into various potentials to update and develop certain parts, in particular issues related to trade and investment relations to better adapt them to today's challenges.

10. The EU and Jordan will explore opportunities on how Jordanian companies could make better use of the simplified Rules of Origin Scheme to support Jordan in the context of the Jordan refugee crisis, while continuing to work on building export capacity and reinforcing their competitiveness. In this regard, both sides will continue discussions on the review of the Rules of Origin Scheme, including in relation to expanding its duration and the list of products.

11. We underline the importance of the progress on Jordan’s political modernisation agenda and stress that rule of law, human rights and fundamental freedoms, and good governance are indispensable in fostering stability and sustainable development. We will strengthen cooperation on good governance, as well as on modernising public services, and enhance integrity principles.

12. We will continue fostering our dialogue and enhancing cooperation on human rights and fundamental freedoms, including freedoms of expression, media, association and peaceful assembly. We will also step up our engagement to combat discrimination in all its forms, including on the basis of religion or belief, and to promote inter-religious and intercultural dialogue, recognising the essential role played by civil society in advancing democracy, inclusive governance and sustainable development.

13. Following the deployment of the 2024 EU Election Observation Mission and its positive assessment and constructive recommendations, we look forward to continuing our work on political and electoral matters.

14. We will continue to work jointly on security cooperation, border management, countering organised crime and all forms of smuggling and trafficking, including through enhancing cooperation with EU agencies, CEPOL, Europol and Frontex. We remain committed to countering terrorism and preventing radicalisation and violent extremism, including through the Global Coalition against Da’esh, the Global Counterterrorism Forum and the Aqaba Process on counter terrorism and violent extremism.

15. We reaffirm our decision to launch the first EU-Jordan Security and Defence Dialogue in Amman in early 2026, to further advance EU support to the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army under the European Peace Facility and future Jordanian engagement under the EU’s CSDP.

16. We strongly welcome Jordan’s decision to join the Global Energy Transition Forum (GETF), launched by the EU and international partners to foster collective progress on renewable energy and energy efficiency. We reaffirm our strong commitment to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement and will work toward transition pathways backed by enabling policies, including exploring opportunities linked to the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism. We remain committed to accelerating the global green transition by prioritising cooperation on energy transition, including safe and sustainable low-carbon hydrogen, energy efficiency and cost-effective electricity storage, sustainable transport, sustainable agriculture, critical raw materials and green technologies, while continuing to advance regulatory cooperation and the modernisation of electricity networks. Recognising Jordan’s acute water scarcity, the EU and Jordan will further deepen their cooperation on enhancing the financial sustainability of the sector, promoting sustainable water use and improving wastewater management. We will continue to support initiatives that enhance long-term water security, especially through Team Europe’s contributions to the Aqaba-Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project.

17. We will foster cooperation in research and innovation, building on Jordan’s signature of the renewed Partnership for Research and Innovation in the Mediterranean Area (PRIMA) and increasing its participation in Horizon Europe. We will continue working together to extend Jordan’s participation to other EU programmes such as Creative Europe.

18. The EU supports Jordan’s efforts to equip youth and adults with the skills required to meet labour market needs while promoting inclusivity, notably through Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET), and both sides will cooperate on vocational training programmes that meet EU labour market standards also in view of potential circular mobility within the European labour market, in addition to the EU’s continued support under the international dimension of Erasmus+. Both sides are working together to expand livelihood opportunities for all in Jordan, in particular women and youth, and strengthen the efficiency and accessibility of social protection systems.

19. We underline Jordan’s importance in the development of the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC). The EU will support energy and digital connectivity, including the Blue-Raman submarine cable and future extension of the Medusa submarine cable to Jordan, and explore ways to further enhance secure and resilient connectivity, notably by upgrading electricity infrastructure supporting Jordan’s renewable energy potential.

20. We welcome the launch of the Pact for the Mediterranean on 28 November 2025 in Barcelona and will advance concrete initiatives in areas of common interest to create new opportunities, tackle common challenges, strengthen a partnership based on mutual trust and joint responsibility and deliver tangible benefits, especially for youth, women and businesses. We commend the joint work carried out by Jordan and the European Union as co-presidents of the Union for the Mediterranean over the past thirteen years.

21. Recognising our strategic partnership and commitment to advance our cooperation in all fields, we agreed to hold our next EU-Jordan Summit in Brussels in 2028.”

