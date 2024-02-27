EU lawmakers on Tuesday gave the final green light to a milestone bill aimed at protecting nature in the bloc, overriding conservative attempts to shoot down the law which has angered European farmers.

Despite the parliament's largest group saying they would not vote for the bill, in solidarity with farmers, the text passed with the support of 329 lawmakers while 275 voted against. The bill demands EU countries put in place measures to restore at least 20 percent of the bloc's land and seas by 2030.