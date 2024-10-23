RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman and his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto held an expanded bilateral meeting at the Madama Palace in Rome on Tuesday. Delegations from the defense ministries of the two countries attended the meeting.



During the meeting, the two sides discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in the defense field, and ways to further enhance it. They explored the opportunities for the development in this vital sector, in a way realizing the aspirations of the leaderships of the two countries.



The ministers also reviewed Saudi-Italian bilateral relations. The latest developments in the region and the world as well as topics of common interest were also figured in their talks.



Prior to the official talk session, Prince Khalid bin Salman and the accompanying delegation attended an official reception ceremony during which he inspected the guard of honor. Guido Crosetto hosted a luncheon banquet in honor of his Saudi counterpart.



The reception was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Italy Prince Faisal bin Sattam, Chief of the General Staff Gen. Fayyad Al-Ruwaili, Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs Dr. Khalid Al-Bayari, Director General of the Office of the Minister of Defense Hisham bin Abdulaziz bin Saif, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Defense for Procurement and Armament Ibrahim Al-Suwaid, and the Military Attaché at the Saudi Embassy in Rome Maj. Gen. Eng. Abdulhadi Al-Omari.



On the Italian side, it was attended by the Chief of the Defense Staff Lt. Gen. Luciano Portolano, Head of the Office of the Minister of Defense Lt. Gen. Giovanni Maria Annucci, and other senior military officials.

