Riyadh – Saudi Arabia-based contech TruBuild has raised $1 million in a Seed funding round, led by Wa’ed Ventures, the $500 million venture capital arm of Aramco, and Dar Ventures.

Plug & Play Ventures, OQAL, Taz Investment, and other angel investors also participated in the transaction, according to a press release.

TruBuild will use the proceeds to support product development and fuel its expansion plans across the Kingdom and globally.

Established in 2023 by Bisrat Degefa and Sari Sabban, TruBuild deploys AI-based tools to lower inefficiencies, improve collaboration, and prevent project variations.

The construction industry loses more than $1.60 trillion annually due to unexpected project changes, vague scopes, and miscommunications, often with no clear traceability across teams.

In this regard, TruBuild tackles the issue, as its AI-powered platform integrates directly with tools used by contractors, consultants, and project owners, quietly working in the background to surface early-stage risks.

Source: Mubasher

