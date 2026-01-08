Riyadh - Saudi proptech startup Aamar has closed a seed funding round exceeding $4 million, with participation from Aqar App, Razm Investment, Al Majdiah Investment, Blom Invest, and angel investors.

The transaction aims at simplifying and automating leasing and asset-finance operations through AI-powered solutions, according to a press release.

Moreover, the company intends to expand geographically beyond Riyadh into other regions across the Kingdom, while broadening its proptech product suite to further enhance efficiency and user experience.

Aamar was established in late 2023 by Faisal Alarfaj, Abdulaziz Alyabis, and Yousef Qanaq. The startup has served over 10,000 customers and facilitated rental units with a total value crossing SAR 150 million.

It offers a digital platform that automates the rental journey end-to-end, reducing manual work and improving operational efficiency for both individuals and businesses.

The platform deploys AI technologies and integrates with real estate platforms and related regulatory entities to streamline communication, automate coordination, and deliver a more transparent landlord-tenant experience.

Faisal Alarfaj, Co-Founder and CEO of Aamar, indicated that the Saudi rental market is witnessing rapid growth, creating strong demand for digital solutions that improve efficiency and service quality.

Alarfaj added that the investment provides momentum to expand the platform and attract opportunities across the sector.

On his part, Ibrahim AshShohail, CEO of Aqar App, said Aamar addresses a key challenge in the rental market by replacing fragmented, manual processes with a more structured and automated journey that benefits both landlords and tenants.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

