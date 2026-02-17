Saudi Venture Capital Company (SVC) has announced the launch of Aian, a pioneering proprietary intelligence platform that further strengthens SVC’s role as a market maker for Saudi Arabia’s private capital ecosystem.

Aian is a custom-built AI market-intelligence capability, developed internally with Saudi national expertise, that transforms SVC’s unmatched private market data and deep institutional knowledge into timely, structured insight on market dynamics, sector evolution, and capital formation.

As a cognitive institutional capability, it converts institutional memory into compounding intelligence, ensuring decisions reflect both current market signals and long-term historical insight.

Nora Alsarhan, Deputy CEO and Chief Investment Officer of SVC, said: "As Saudi Arabia’s private capital market scales, clarity, transparency, and data integrity become as critical as capital itself. Aian represents a new layer of national market infrastructure, strengthening institutional confidence, enabling evidence-based decision-making, and supporting sustainable growth. By transforming data into actionable intelligence, Aian reinforces the Kingdom’s position as a leading regional private-capital hub under Vision 2030."

Alsarhan said: "Market making is not only about deploying capital; it is about shaping the conditions in which capital flows efficiently. The next phase of market development will be driven by intelligence, not just investment. With Aian, we are building the data backbone of Saudi Arabia’s private capital ecosystem allowing us to see the market with clarity, act with precision, and ensure capital formation is guided by insight, not assumption."

Athary Almubarak, SVC’s Chief Strategy Officer, said: "In private capital markets, access to capital is rarely the binding constraint. Access to reliable insight increasingly is. This is particularly true in emerging and fast-scaling markets, where transactions are reported inconsistently, and institutional knowledge is fragmented across organizations and individuals."

Almubarak said: "For Development Finance Institutions operating in private capital markets, the lack of clear, consistent data is a structural challenge. It directly affects capital allocation efficiency and the ability to crowd in private investment at scale."

"SVC was established precisely to address these market frictions. As a government-backed investor with an explicit market-making mandate, our role extends beyond capital deployment to shaping the conditions under which private capital can grow sustainably," he added.

By integrating SVC’s proprietary portfolio data with selected external market sources, Aian enables continuous consolidation and validation of market activity. The platform produces a living representation of the market that reflects how capital is actually deployed over time, rather than how it may be imperfectly reported at any single moment.

