Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) has forecast a capital investment of $3.5 to $4 billion in 2026.



The amount includes capital expenditure and capital injections into growth projects, the company said in its 2025 financial statement on Wednesday, without providing any project details.



SABIC made Final Investment Decisions (FID) on two projects: an ethylene oxide catalyst plant in Saudi Arabia and a wholly owned engineering thermoplastics compounding plant in China.



The company, which is majority owned by Saudi Aramco, announced an expansion of its capacity to produce polyphenylene-ether-based specialty polymers. This expansion will allow it to meet the rapidly growing demand for high-performance printed circuit boards in data centres serving artificial-intelligence and 5G applications.



The construction project for the SABIC Fujian petrochemical complex in China remained on track, reaching 95.3 percent completion.



Additionally, SABIC launched a new Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) project in Saudi Arabia with an annual capacity of 1 million tonnes, the statement said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

