RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce has issued more than 123,000 new commercial registrations in the fourth quarter of 2025, bringing the total number across the Kingdom to over 1.86 million.

This was revealed in the business sector bulletin for the fourth quarter of 2025, released by the ministry. The bulletin highlights performance trends and key developments in the Kingdom’s business sector.

Key indicators in the bulletin showed a 20 percent increase in establishments over the past five years, bringing the total to more than 1.2 million. Commercial registrations of limited liability companies soared 183 percent to over 571,000, while joint-stock company registrations jumped 50 percent, reaching 4,733 compared to 2020.

The bulletin also highlighted growth in promising sectors, including AI, electronic games, cybersecurity, vehicle charging station operations, e-commerce, healthcare, and other activities aligned with Vision 2030.

