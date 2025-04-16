Muscat – ITHCA Group and global technology firm Yango Group have announced full acquisition of popular Omani ride-hailing platform Otaxi in a strategic move aimed at accelerating digital transformation in the sultanate.

The acquisition marks the official launch of the Yango ecosystem in Oman, bringing AI-driven solutions and advanced digital services to the sultanate.

The move is being carried out in coordination with Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology and is part of broader efforts to align with Oman Vision 2040 to diversify the national economy through technological innovation.

ITHCA and Yango will upgrade Otaxi’s digital infrastructure, enhancing its service precision, scalability and accessibility. The company’s operations are expected to expand across all governorates, while new services such as home delivery, vehicle rentals and smart mapping will be introduced.

Said bin Abdullah al Mandhari, CEO of ITHCA Group, described the acquisition as a “critical turning point” for Otaxi, enabling the startup to integrate into a global tech ecosystem. “For emerging startups like Otaxi, such acquisitions provide unmatched opportunities to align with industry leaders, enrich operations and propel projects to international success,” he said.

Mandhari added that the partnership with Yango would enable Otaxi to quickly adopt global operational standards, enhancing its competitive standing both locally and internationally.

“This strategic alliance is anticipated to diversify Otaxi’s service offerings across various sectors, such as home delivery, vehicle rental services, interactive maps and others, fostering comprehensive service integration and enhancing the overall customer experience.”

Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head of Yango Group Middle East, said the partnership aligns with national ambitions. “The digital momentum in Oman is strong and supported by bold national initiatives. Yango Group is proud to partner with ITHCA Group in delivering globally-proven, locally-tailored solutions,” he stated.

The collaboration is being seen as a model for public-private cooperation in the region. Officials say it will contribute to Oman’s goal of building an inclusive digital economy, attract investment and support long-term socio-economic growth.

