AMMAN — Romanian international land transport company Simon Trucks has successfully completed its first truck journey from Romania to Jordan using the Transports Internationaux Routiers (TIR) system, cutting transit time from eight weeks to just five days across a new overland trade corridor.

The TIR system, administered by the International Road Transport Union (IRU) with support from the United Nations, is one of the world’s most efficient tools for facilitating cross-border trade, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

By employing standardised customs procedures, sealed cargo compartments, and mutual recognition of inspections, the system allows goods to move from origin to destination without multiple customs checks, ensuring faster and more secure delivery.

The company said that the truck travelled entirely overland through Bulgaria, Turkey, and Iraq before reaching Jordan, marking one of the “fastest land-based” deliveries from the EU to the Middle East.

The shipment was completed without relying on maritime or air transport, thanks to Iraq’s full implementation of the TIR system in April 2025.

Simon Abu Layl, founder of Simon Trucks, attributed the breakthrough to Iraq’s recent accession to the TIR system, which enabled uninterrupted, secure passage through its territory.

“This development represents a paradigm shift in international land freight,” Abu Layl said.

“Reducing transit time from nearly two months to just five days allows importers to receive goods faster and more reliably, responding directly to the private sector’s demand for efficiency and timely delivery,” he added.

He added: “We stand at the threshold of a new era in regional trade integration. Our goal is to expand our logistics network to more countries in the region in pursuit of free, fast, and fair trade.”

Rami Karout, senior advisor for the Middle East and North Africa at the IRU, said that the journey highlights the practical efficiency of the TIR system, especially in light of Iraq’s recent accession.

“This is a turning point in trade connectivity between Europe and the Middle East,” Karout said. “The new corridor not only reduces time and costs, but also enhances predictability and reliability across borders.”

