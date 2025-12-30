AMMAN — Domestic revenues increased by nearly JD380 million during the first ten months of 2025, reaching JD7.663 billion, compared with JD7.283 billion during the same period last year.

According to data from the Ministry of Finance, cited by Al Mamlaka, total public revenues, including foreign grants, amounted to JD7.705 billion by the end of October.

Meanwhile, total government spending during the first ten months of the year reached JD9.770 billion, including J8.825 billion in current expenditures and JD944 million in capital spending.

